Bour went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Bour hit a fastball for a solo home run in the fifth inning and added a three-run shot in the eighth inning for his first mult-home run game of the season. Since coming back from Triple-A, Bour has four home runs in 24 plate appearances. Overall, Bour has a .190/.272/.430 slash line this season.