Bour signed a one-year, $350,000 with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News Agency reports.

Bour, who signed a minor-league deal with the Giants this offseason, slashed .213/.346/.426 with six home runs across 130 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento before the organization released him over the weekend. The 33-year-old didn't take long to find a more lucrative opportunity overseas, where he'll remain for the rest of the season. Bour will be making his second appearance in a foreign league after he spent the 2020 campaign in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Hanshin Tigers.