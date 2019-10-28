Play

Bour elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Bour endured a tough time in 2019, hitting just .172/.259/.364 with eight homers in 52 games. The 31-year-old has a solid .253/.337/.457 career slash line and could likely still play a role as at least a platoon option next season, but his poor 2019 campaign may require him to take a minor-league deal this winter.

