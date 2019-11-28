Bour signed a contract to play for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bour struggled at the plate last season with just a .172/.259/.364 slash line, so it was unlikely that he would gain a spot on a major-league roster in 2020. The 31-year-old will get a chance to work in Japan, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see him return to the United States at some point if he can rediscover his potential.