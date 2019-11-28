Play

Bour signed a contract to play for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bour struggled at the plate last season with just a .172/.259/.364 slash line, so it was unlikely that he would gain a spot on a major-league roster in 2020. The 31-year-old will get a chance to work in Japan, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see him return to the United States at some point if he can rediscover his potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories