The Angels recalled Caceres (lat) from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

Caceres had already been on the 60-day IL at Salt Lake due to a strained right lat, but his move will create room for Niko Goodrum, who was claimed off waivers from the Rays on Thursday. Caceres has yet to make an appearance on the mound this season, and he will likely return to Triple-A once he fully recovers.