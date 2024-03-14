The Angels optioned Caceres to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Caceras turned in a 4.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 54.2 innings across three minor-league levels last season, in addition to appearing in two games with the Halos. The 24-year-old righty put together a solid spring, surrendering one run over five innings while striking out five batters and walking two. If Caceres is able to continue pitching well at Triple-A, he likely won't have to wait long for another promotion to the big-league bullpen.