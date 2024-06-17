Caceres underwent season-ending surgery in March to address a right lat strain, MLB.com reports.

Caceres suffered the injury in spring training and opened the season on Triple-A Salt Lake's 60-day injured list. The Angels recalled Caceres on May 9, but the move was merely procedural, as he was simultaneously placed on the big club's 60-day IL for the purpose of opening up a spot on the 40-man roster. Caceres, who made two relief appearances for the Angels in 2023, should be back to full health -- or close to it -- for the start of spring training in 2025.