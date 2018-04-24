Angels' Keynan Middleton: Closes sixth save against Houston
Middleton worked around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts to close out his sixth save with a scoreless ninth Monday against the Astros.
This marks the fifth appearance with multiple strikeouts for Middleton, who continues to thrive as Angels closer. He now owns a six-for-six mark in save situations and has allowed runs to score in just two of his 12 outings this year. The question will be if he can keep the ball in the yard. Middleton allowed 11 home runs in just 58.1 innings (1.7 HR/9) last year; he has allowed just one thus far in 2018, and maintaining that will be the key to his sustained success.
