Middleton (forearm) started playing catch Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was diagnosed with a right forearm strain in mid-March and received a PRP injection earlier this month after he had to be pulled off his initial recovery program. The team will likely take a conservative approach with Middleton's throwing from here given the nature of the injury and the fact that he's already suffered one setback this spring. There is no set timetable for his return.