Middleton allowed one hit while striking out three across 1.1 innings of work to record the save Saturday against the Giants.

Middleton looked dominant in recording his fifth save in as many chances this season, striking out three of the five batters he faced. The Angels have clearly settled on him as the best closing option on the team, as he has recorded each of the team's past five saves.

