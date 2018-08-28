Angels' Kole Calhoun: Second-half surge continues
Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base and a run Monday in the Angels' 10-7 triumph over the Rockies.
Perhaps no everyday player has provided as extreme first- and second-half splits this season as Calhoun, who had likely hit the waiver wire in most fantasy formats after rolling into the All-Star break with a .187 average and only 15 extra-base hits through 75 contests. Calhoun's handy glovework in the outfield -- along with a lack of appealing alternatives -- prompted the Angels to give him a long leash in his full-time role, and he has rewarded the team's patience with a huge post-break performance. Through 34 second-half games, Calhoun has slashed .306/.382/.567 with eight home runs, 28 runs and 25 RBI, allowing him to seize control of the leadoff role. That surge has made Calhoun a must-own player in every league, at least until he experiences another prolonged slump.
