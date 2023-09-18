Paris is scheduled to undergo further testing on his sore left thumb Monday, MLB.com reports.

Paris had been slated to make a fourth consecutive start in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers but was scratched shortly before opening pitch due to the injury. The Angels are viewing Paris as day-to-day for now, but the upcoming tests should determine if he's dealing with anything beyond minor soreness. If Paris can quickly move past the injury, he could end up seeing a near-everyday role for the rest of the season while bouncing between second base and center field.