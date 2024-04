The Angels designated Soto for assignment Monday.

Soto was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Feb. 18 after being DFA'd by the Orioles two days prior. He was then optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake towards the end of spring training, where he has slashed .214/.324/.286 with two doubles, three RBI and one stolen base over 35 plate appearances. Should Soto clear waivers, he'll look to catch onto another organization in need of a left-handed bat and infield depth.