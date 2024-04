The Orioles claimed Soto off waivers from the Angels on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Since early February, Soto has gone from the Angels to the Orioles, back to the Angels and then back to the Orioles via the waiver process. Soto has managed a .375/.414/.531 batting line in 71 career plate appearances, but his .244/.339/.331 line from the minors is a better representation of his talent level. The 23-year-old will provide organizational infield depth for Baltimore.