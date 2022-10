Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Soto had a hot finish to September, and it's carried over to October with three-hit efforts in each of his last two games. He's also knocked in at least one run in five of his last seven contests. The shortstop now sports a .413 batting average with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base through his first 50 plate appearances in the majors.