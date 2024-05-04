O'Hoppe was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians with a right hand contusion, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe took a foul tip off his throwing hand in the bottom of the fourth inning. He initially remained in the game -- striking out in the top of the fifth -- before exiting prior to the bottom of the fifth. X-rays came back negative, so O'Hoppe can safely be called day-to-day. With an afternoon game coming Sunday, he would seem to be a safe bet to miss at least that contest.