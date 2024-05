O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

O'Hoppe got the Angels back into the game with a fourth-inning blast off Sonny Gray. Since returning from a minor hand issue May 6, O'Hoppe has gone 9-for-31 (.290) with eight RBI over eight games. The catcher is at a .268/.321/.402 slash line with three homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, six doubles and a triple over 37 contests this season.