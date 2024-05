O'Hoppe went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

O'Hoppe is heating up at the plate -- he's hit safely in eight of his last 11 games with two homers and 11 RBI in that span. The catcher is up to four long balls, 22 RBI, 18 runs scored, six doubles and a triple while slashing .264/.321/.403 over 157 plate appearances. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start this season, but he's back to offering some pop from the middle of the order.