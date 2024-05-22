Guillorme is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After he was acquired from Atlanta on May 9, Guillorme picked up starts in five of his first seven games with the Angels. He seems to have since moved into a utility role with Luis Rengifo returning from the injured list and taking on everyday duties at third base and with prospect Kyren Paris getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to serve as the team's main option at second base. Paris is hitting just .111 since his promotion, so it may not be long before the Angels pull the plug on the rookie and give Guillorme more playing time at the keystone.