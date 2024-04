Guillorme is starting at second base and batting eighth Tuesday against the Astros.

The 29-year-old saw his first plate appearances of the season Monday, going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts, and is now poised for more playing time after Ozzie Albies (toe) was placed on the injured list Tuesday. Guillorme could fill the large side of a platoon at second base along with David Fletcher, who replaced Albies on the major-league roster.