Guillorme went 1-for-3 in Monday's win over the Astros.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, the veteran utility player saw his first plate appearances of the season and recorded his first hit. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker doesn't tend to give his starters many rest days, so Guillorme's playing time figures to be limited all season, but he could see additional action this week after Ozzie Albies (toe) was seen limping in the locker room after Monday's contest.