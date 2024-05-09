The Angels acquired Guillorme from Atlanta on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After joining Atlanta on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in January, Guillorme had seen limited action through the first month and a half of the season, logging just 21 plate appearances while seeing action in 10 of the team's 34 games. The infielder should be in store for more playing time with the Angels, who currently have three infielders on the injured list (Anthony Rendon, Miguel Sano and Michael Stefanic) and another two who are day-to-day (Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo). A glove-first player with a career 93 wRC+ and just five home runs and four stolen bases over 345 MLB games, Guillorme won't make for an especially appealing fantasy option even if he falls into regular at-bats in Anaheim.