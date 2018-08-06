Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Playing long toss
Shoemaker (forearm) played long toss Monday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Shoemaker, who underwent surgery on his right forearm at the end of May, is slowly working his way through a throwing program that he picked up July 10. He'll still need to resume mound work and complete a minor-league rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the Angels, but that could happen sometime before the end of the season if all goes well in his rehab.
