Hermosillo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.

Hermosillo took Adrian Sampson deep in the fourth inning to record his first big-league home run. The 23-year-old hasn't been particularly impressive in his brief stint with the Angels, hitting just .212/.281/.346 across 57 plate appearances. However, he did show the ability to produce some power earlier this season at Triple-A Salt Lake, ripping 12 homers in 323 plate appearances.

