Hermosillo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hermosillo was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old struggled in the majors this year, hitting just .115 with two doubles, seven runs, four RBI and a stolen base over 31 games.
