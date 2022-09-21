Hermosillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Hermosillo will head to the bench after going 2-for-17 at the dish while starting each of the past six games in center field. Nelson Velazquez still looks like the primary threat to Hermosillo's everyday role in the outfield, but both players will be on the bench Wednesday while Christopher Morel gets the starting nod in center.
