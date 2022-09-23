Hermosillo went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 3-2 win Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Starting in center field for the seventh time in the Cubs' last eight games, Hermosillo recorded his first multi-hit performance of the season. He singled and scored in the second and had an RBI single and stole second base in the seventh. The 27-year-old is 5-for-27 with three walks since returning from a quad injury Sept. 8. He's likely to continue getting opportunities for the Cubs as the season winds down.