Hermosillo will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Due to Rafael Ortega suffering a season-ending finger injury last week in addition to Seiya Suzuki missing a game due to a hand/wrist injury before he landed on the paternity list Saturday, Hermosillo has seen an uptick in playing time. He'll pick up his fifth straight start Monday, despite going 2-for-13 over the prior four contests. Once Suzuki is back in action, Hermosillo will likely cede work in center field to Nelson Velazquez.