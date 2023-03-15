The Yankees reassigned Hermosillo to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Even with Harrison Bader (oblique) on track to open the season on the injured list, Hermosillo didn't make enough of an impression while attending camp as a non-roster invitee to convince the Yankees he was worthy of bringing aboard as a depth option in center field to begin the campaign. The 28-year-old, who slashed .115/.250/.148 across 73 plate appearances with the Cubs in 2022, is expected to report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
