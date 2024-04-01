Moniak (illness) will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Marlins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moniak didn't play in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Orioles after being scratched prior to first pitch while he battled an illness, but he appears to have made enough progress in his recovery to make his first start of the season Monday. Moniak looks to be the Angels' fourth or fifth outfielder for the time being, though more consistent playing time could open up if the Halos elect to give Mike Trout, Taylor Ward or Aaron Hicks more starts at designated hitter and phase out Miguel Sano.