Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The lefty-hitting Moniak has now hit the bench in two of the Angels' three games in Boston, despite the Red Sox bringing right-handed starting pitchers to the hill for each contest. Though Moniak appeared to have taken hold of a strong-side platoon role earlier this season, his grasp on regular playing time versus righties may have loosened now that he's hitting just .179/.281/.214 through 32 plate appearances in 2024.