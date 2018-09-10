Tropeano (shoulder) is struggling to make progress towards a return, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tropeano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 7 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's still not close to being activated, according to manager Mike Scioscia. Tropeano participated in a long toss session near the end of August, although there's been no further update on his status since then.

