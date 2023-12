MacGregor signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday.

MacGregor is 26 years old and has yet to appear in a major-league game, but he posted a respectable 3.82 ERA and 84:31 K:BB in 77.2 innings this past season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Pirates. The right-hander was a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 MLB Draft.