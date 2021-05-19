MacGregor (elbow) has given up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 19 across 10.2 innings through his first three starts for Double-A Altoona.

MacGregor made his debut for Altoona on May 5, a date that marked his first appearance in affiliated ball since August 2018. The right-handed missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then didn't pitch in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. The 23-year-old appears to be healthy after the long layoff, and while the organization is expected to be conservative with his usage in 2021, it's not out of the question for him to get a call-up to the big leagues before the end of the season if he continues to make bats miss at a prolific rate.