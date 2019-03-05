Buttrey gave up one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless inning Monday against the White Sox.

The right-hander worked the eighth inning -- that will likely be where we see him most to begin the regular season, setting up for new closer Cody Allen. Buttrey, acquired from Boston last year in exchange for Ian Kinsler, impressed down the stretch for the Angels, earning four saves and six holds before being shut down with right knee bursitis.