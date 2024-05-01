Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a loss to the Phillies.

Neto plated the Angels' first run with a 408-foot blast in the third inning. It was his second long ball over his past six games after he failed to go deep in any of his first 23 contests of the campaign. Neto has gotten off to a slow start to 2024, slashing .228/.278/.356 with eight runs, 11 RBI and four steals through 108 plate appearances. His strikeout rate sits at 30.6 percent, a significant increase over his 23.4 percent rate as a rookie last year.