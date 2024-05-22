Neto will undergo further testing on his right elbow in Los Angeles after exiting in the bottom of the fifth inning of Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before he was lifted in the bottom of the fifth inning shortly after he made a high throw from shortstop. The Angels labeled his injury as right elbow soreness, but more clarity on the severity of the injury should be known once his tests are completed. For what it's worth, Neto said the Angels' training staff told him that his injury doesn't appear to be serious.