Neto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, one additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Neto hit a solo shot in the second inning and an RBI double in the sixth for his second multi-hit effort in June. The shortstop has gone 8-for-35 (.229) this month, though five of those hits have gone for extra bases, and he's added eight RBI over 10 contests. For the season, he's at a .250/.300/.424 slash line with eight homers, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 15 doubles through 240 plate appearances.