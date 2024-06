Neto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Giants.

The shortstop has three homers and 10 RBI over 12 contests in June, going 10-for-43 (.233) this month. Neto may not be making consistent contact, but the increased power is a positive nonetheless. He's maintained a .250/.298/.435 slash line with nine homers, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored, eight stolen base and 16 doubles through 67 contests this season.