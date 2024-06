Neto went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Neto singled and then stole second and third in the seventh inning, but he wasn't brought home. The shortstop had gone 16 games without a stolen base, though he hit a respectable .264 (14-for-53) with seven extra-base hits in that span. For the season, Neto is slashing .254/.305/.413 with eight steals, six home runs, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and 12 doubles over 203 plate appearances in a starting role.