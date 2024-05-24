Neto said Friday that MRI results on his right elbow only showed inflammation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Neto had to exit Wednesday's game against Houston after injuring his elbow on a throw to first base, though it appears he managed to avoid suffering any significant damage. He will attempt to test his elbow by throwing before Friday's game versus Cleveland, though he has already been left off the Halos' starting lineup. Kyren Paris will get the nod at shortstop instead while batting ninth.