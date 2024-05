Neto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 9-3 win against the Rangers on Friday.

Neto broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with a 405-foot, two-run blast to left field. The shortstop has homered in consecutive contests after going deep just once through his first 13 games in May. Neto is enjoying a strong month overall, slashing .308/.345/.519 with three homers, five RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases over 15 contests.