Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Neto singled in his first at-bat before being thrown out trying to steal second. He would then add a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Angels' lead to four runs, giving the shortstop his fourth long ball of the season and his second in May. Neto has now hit safely in three straight games and hasn't struck out over that stretch after striking out five times in the previous three contests.