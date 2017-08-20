Manager A.J. Hinch said McCann (knee) is "almost a certainty" to return from the disabled list Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann has made solid progress on the disabled list, and barring any setbacks, it appears he'll be back with the Astros when first eligible. When he does return, he should immediately return to his role as the Astros' starting catcher, though with Evan Gattis (concussion) also nearing a return, he'll soon settle back into a timeshare behind the plate.