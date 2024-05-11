Abreu threw a scoreless eighth inning while allowing one hit and striking out three to record a hold Friday against the Tigers.

Ryan Pressly (back) hasn't pitched since May 3, leaving Abreu as Houston's primary setup man. He blew the lead in his first opportunity in the role Sunday, but he performed well in Friday's appearance to tally his sixth hold of the season. Since allowing six earned runs across his first 5.2 innings of the campaign, Abreu has allowed only five earned runs across his last 15.2 frames.