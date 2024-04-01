Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Abreu will not be available for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After serving a two-game suspension to start the season, Abreu pitched Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees. He was roughed up in his 2024 debut Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. With Josh Hader also unavailable Monday, the Astros will look to Ryan Pressly, Rafael Montero and Seth Martinez as their main options out of the bullpen.