Astros' Bryan Abreu: Snags sixth save

Abreu struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Josh Hader had pitched in the first two games of the series versus Miami and was presumably rested Wednesday. Abreu got the job done well, throwing nine of 14 pitches for strikes to claim his sixth save this season. The veteran reliever has allowed two runs over seven innings with a 9:2 K:BB in July. Abreu hasn't logged a hold since the end of May, but he has collected three saves across 16 outings in that span. For the season, Abreu is at a 5.29 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB through 34 innings. At this time, it appears there's little chance of Abreu claiming a large share of high-leverage spots, though he's in the mix -- along with Bryan King and Enyel De Los Santos -- for save chances when Hader's not available.