The Astros and Abreu avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.75 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's a well-earned raise for Abreu, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The hard-throwing reliever has been dominant for Houston over the last two seasons, posting a 1.84 ERA and 188:57 K:BB across 132.1 innings. If anything happens to closer Ryan Pressly, Abreu would be next in line.