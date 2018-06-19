Astros' Collin McHugh: Picks up win Monday
McHugh (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning in Houston's come-from-behind 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.
McHugh was the pitcher of record when Alex Bregman delivered a walkoff double and earned his second win of the season. The 31-year-old's transition to the bullpen has been a success thus far. McHugh owns a 1.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP while striking out 43 over 32 innings. As a reliever, McHugh has picked up velocity -- his four-seam fastball lived at 93 mph Monday, three ticks higher than where it averaged as a starter in 2017 -- and that's resulted in a career-high 12.1 K/9.
More News
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Throws two more scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Has another scoreless outing•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans five Tuesday•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Shuts down Padres in loss•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Headed to bullpen•
-
Astros' Collin McHugh: Fans five in first spring start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart