Astros' Collin McHugh: Picks up win Monday

McHugh (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning in Houston's come-from-behind 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

McHugh was the pitcher of record when Alex Bregman delivered a walkoff double and earned his second win of the season. The 31-year-old's transition to the bullpen has been a success thus far. McHugh owns a 1.13 ERA and 0.84 WHIP while striking out 43 over 32 innings. As a reliever, McHugh has picked up velocity -- his four-seam fastball lived at 93 mph Monday, three ticks higher than where it averaged as a starter in 2017 -- and that's resulted in a career-high 12.1 K/9.

More News
Our Latest Stories