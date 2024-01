McHugh announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday.

McHugh, 36, made the announcement on his Instagram account. The right-hander pitched for parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues, finishing with a career 3.72 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 967:280 K:BB over 992.2 innings. McHugh finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 and eighth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2015.